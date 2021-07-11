 Skip to main content
Motorist who died in Lewiston crash Saturday identified as Sanborn woman
The motorist who died in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon in the Town of Lewiston has been identified as Suzanne P. Gorbach, 73, of Sanborn, the Lewiston Police Department reported.

She was pronounced dead at the scene following the accident at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Swann Road near Creek Road (Route 18), police said.

Investigators said her eastbound vehicle was struck by oncoming vehicle driven by Matthew Samoian, 23, of Ransomville, whose westbound vehicle veered into her lane.

Samoian remains in Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo undergoing treatment for serious injuries, police said.

He has been charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and driving while ability impaired by drugs.

Reporter

Dale Anderson

