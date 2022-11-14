Motorist pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter in fatal crash in Buffalo

A Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty Monday in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and one count of driving while ability impaired by a drug in connection with a fatal crash, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said the accident occurred about 11:30 p.m. on May 7, 2021, when 26-year-old Zaire N. Pittman was driving a vehicle while under the influence of marijuana when he struck a woman bicyclist on East Ferry Street near Wohlers Avenue on Buffalo's East Side.

Pittman faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 31 before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. He remains released on $50,000 bail that was previously posted in Buffalo City Court.

While it is legal to smoke marijuana in New York State, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said in a statement Monday, driving while high on cannabis is still a crime.

"It is my duty as district attorney to keep the roads in our community safe. If you are caught driving under the influence of marijuana, alcohol or any other illicit substance, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Flynn added.

He commended the Buffalo Police Department for its work in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Paul J. Glascott and Assistant District Attorney Christopher M. McCarthy of the Vehicular Crimes Bureau.