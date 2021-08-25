 Skip to main content
Motorist faces impaired driving charge after causing crash in no-passing zone
A Jamestown man was arrested Tuesday after causing a two-car collision while attempting to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone, State Police in Jamestown reported.

Brandon Doud, 28, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs.

Troopers said Doud tried to pass a vehicle on Route 60 in Gerry and re-entered his lane before passing it completely. Doud was taken into custody after failing field sobriety tests.

According to the report, a State Police drug recognition expert at the Jamestown station determined that Doud was under the influence of a central nervous system stimulant.

A blood sample was taken at UPMC Hospital in Jamestown, troopers reported, and Doud was issued tickets to appear next month in Gerry Town Court. Troopers noted that no one involved in the accident was injured.

