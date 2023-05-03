A woman charged with driving while intoxicated Tuesday night was arrested again less than three hours later when she went to retrieve the keys to her vehicle, Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported.

Deputies first arrested Leslie Zayas, 51, of Grand Island, following a report about 11 p.m. of a vehicle striking a barrier at Love and West River roads on Grand Island.

Officers said they detected an odor of alcohol and charged Zayas with DWI after she failed field sobriety tests. She also was charged with obstructing governmental administration after she allegedly refused to provide identification. She was issued appearance tickets and her vehicle was towed away.

Deputies were called again about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday to the state police station on Grand Island, where Zayas had driven to pick up keys for the vehicle that was towed.

According to the report, she again failed field sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol level of .14 on a preliminary breath test. Garcia said she once more refused to provide identification and was charged again with DWI and obstruction. This time she was taken for arraignment at the Erie County Holding Center, where she currently is being held.