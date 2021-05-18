 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist killed in Niagara County crash
A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision with a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon on Ridge Road in Cambria.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said the victim was westbound about 4:30 p.m. when an eastbound pickup truck attempted a left turn into a private driveway just west of Green Road.

After the collision, both vehicles ended up on the north shoulder of the road, which is Route 104.

The driver of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was pronounced at the scene. A passenger riding on the motorcycle was transported to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight; no information on that person's condition was released.

The driver of the 2004 Ford pickup truck was uninjured, the Sheriff's Office said.

Names of those involved were not disclosed pending notification of family members. The investigation of the crash is continuing.

