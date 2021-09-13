 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist killed in Lockport crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night in Lockport, police said.

Officers responded to Market Street, near Union Street, at 8:03 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup, Lockport police said.

A preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist, while driving east on Market, lost control of his bike as he rounded the curve in the road past Union.

The motorcyclist, identified as Jacob Blake, slid into the westbound lane and into an oncoming pickup, police said.

Blake, whose age was not provided, was pronounced dead at the scene by Niagara County Coroner Laura Sweney-Goodlander.

An investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

