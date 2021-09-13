Motorcyclist killed in Lockport crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night in Lockport, police said.

Officers responded to Market Street, near Union Street, at 8:03 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup, Lockport police said.

A preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist, while driving east on Market, lost control of his bike as he rounded the curve in the road past Union.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The motorcyclist, identified as Jacob Blake, slid into the westbound lane and into an oncoming pickup, police said.

Blake, whose age was not provided, was pronounced dead at the scene by Niagara County Coroner Laura Sweney-Goodlander.

An investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.