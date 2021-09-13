Motorcyclist killed in Lockport crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night in Lockport, police said.
Officers responded to Market Street, near Union Street, at 8:03 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup, Lockport police said.
A preliminary investigation determined the motorcyclist, while driving east on Market, lost control of his bike as he rounded the curve in the road past Union.
Support Local Journalism
The motorcyclist, identified as Jacob Blake, slid into the westbound lane and into an oncoming pickup, police said.
Blake, whose age was not provided, was pronounced dead at the scene by Niagara County Coroner Laura Sweney-Goodlander.
An investigation into the cause of the crash continues.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.