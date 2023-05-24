A 23-year-old man was killed early Wednesday when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on the eastbound Kensington Expressway near the Thruway overpass, Cheektowaga police said.

The crash happened at 1:11 a.m. The eastbound lanes of the expressway were closed between Pine Ridge and Union roads until about 6:45 a.m.

The motorcycle operator, whose name was not released, died at the scene, police said.

The vehicle was a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.