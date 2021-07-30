Motorcyclist killed in Jamestown collision

A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a collision with a car in Jamestown, police said in a news release.
The collision happened at 5:45 a.m. in the vicinity of Newland Avenue and Colfax Street, police said.
The motorcyclist, identified by police only as male, was headed west on Newland and collided with a car heading east on Newland.
The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and died at the scene, according to police.
The collision is being investigated by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office's Accident Reconstruction Team.
