Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Genesee Street

A motorcyclist died following a hit-and-run crash Thursday night at Genesee Street and Rapin Place, police said.

Just before 9:30 p.m., a vehicle that was westbound on Genesee hit the motorcycle as the vehicle was trying to make a turn. The driver fled the scene in the vehicle.

The victim, identified as a 44-year-old Cheektowaga man, was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

Police asked any witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to call or text the police confidential tip-call line at 716-847-2255.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.