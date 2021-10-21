Motorcyclist killed in crash with deer in Allegany County

A 60-year-old motorcyclist from Wellsville was killed in a collision with a deer Wednesday, state troopers said.
The crash was reported at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 417 in the town of Wellsville.
The victim, identified as Eric E. Trimble, was westbound on a 2012 Harley Davidson when he hit a deer.
He was taken to Jones Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
