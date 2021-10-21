 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist killed in crash with deer in Allegany County
0 comments

Motorcyclist killed in crash with deer in Allegany County

Support this work for $1 a month

A 60-year-old motorcyclist from Wellsville was killed in a collision with a deer Wednesday, state troopers said.

The crash was reported at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 417 in the town of Wellsville.

The victim, identified as Eric E. Trimble, was westbound on a 2012 Harley Davidson when he hit a deer.

He was taken to Jones Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korea launches first space rocket

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News