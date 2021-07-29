Motorcyclist killed, driver hurt in Walden Avenue crash

A motorcyclist was killed and a driver was injured in a collision just after 9 p.m. Wednesday at Walden Avenue and Barthel Street, Buffalo police said.

A Toyota Corolla that was eastbound on Walden was turning north onto Barthel when it struck a motorcyclist who was westbound on Walden, police said.

Both the motorcyclist and Toyota driver were taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

The motorcyclist was declared deceased at the hospital. Police are trying to identify him, said Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge in a statement Thursday.

The driver of the Toyota, identified only as a 64-year-old, was treated and released. Three minors in the car were checked by emergency personnel at the scene.

No charges have been filed. The incident was under investigation.