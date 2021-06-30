Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Niagara Falls

A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash in which his motorcycle was hit by an SUV late Tuesday night, according to the Niagara Falls Police Department.

The 60-year-old Niagara Falls man was taken to Erie County Medical Center after the crash, which occurred at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night at Buffalo Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard.

Police said that a riding companion of the motorcyclist reported that they were heading west on Buffalo Avenue when a Chevy Blazer made a left-hand turn off of Hyde Park Boulevard into the path of the motorcycle.

The Chevy reportedly left the scene of the accident heading east on Buffalo Avenue; the passenger on the motorcycle said the Chevy should have damage to its driver's side.

The Niagara Falls Police Department asks anyone with information to call its Traffic Division at 716-286-4563 or its information line at 716-286-4711.

