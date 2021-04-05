Motorcyclist in critical condition after Buffalo collision

A 26-year-old Buffalo man was in critical condition Monday morning after a collision Sunday afternoon, Buffalo police said.
The collision happened at 4 p.m. at Jefferson Avenue and Best Street. The motorcyclist was heading south on Jefferson when the driver of another vehicle heading north on Jefferson made a left turn onto Best, police said in a news release.
The motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was taken to Erie County Medical Center.
The 21-year-old driver of the second vehicle and passengers in that vehicle were treated and released from Oishei Children's Hospital.
No charges had been filed as of Monday morning. Police are continuing to investigate.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
