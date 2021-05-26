 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dies in Elma collision
Motorcyclist dies in Elma collision

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision on Pound Road in Elma, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The male motorcycle operator, who was not identified, was transported by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center with significant injuries. He later died at the hospital, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office did not say when the collision happened, but said it happened near Bullis Road.

The collision remains under investigation.

