Motorcycle club raid in Buffalo yields eight guns, one arrest

A Buffalo man facing eight weapons charges is due in Buffalo City Court this afternoon stemming from a raid at the Zulus Motorcycle Club on Goodyear Avenue, according to police.

Police executed a search warrant on Saturday and recovered eight handguns and made one arrest, the Buffalo Police Department said in a news release.

Tremaine M. Jacobs, 48, faces eight counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to police and court records.

Saturday's search warrant execution was part of an investigation by the Buffalo Police Department's SWAT team and intelligence unit, the Erie County Sheriff's SWAT team and narcotics unit, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the Border Patrol.

An investigation remains ongoing.

