Mother, young girl die in Kaisertown fire
A woman and her young daughter died and four firefighters were injured battling an early morning blaze in the city's Kaisertown neighborhood, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Fire Department.

The two-alarm fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. at 157 Weiss St., just south of Clinton Street.

The names of the deceased were not immediately released. The woman was identified as being in her early 30s. No age was given for the child.

The injured firefighters were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

Damage to the home was estimated at $225,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

