Mother who fled West Virginia arrested in Chautauqua County with missing daughter

A mother who authorities said fled West Virginia with her daughter in violation of a family court order was found Thursday with the child in Chautauqua County, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

Adrienne G. Marean, 35, was apprehended in Stockton by members of the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, state police and Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies.

Marean was arrested on a warrant issued March 7 by the Bridgeport Police Department of Harrison County, West Virginia, for felony concealment of a child, the agency said.

Near the end of March, the Marshals Service said Marean and her 11-month-old daughter, Iris Chidester, may be in the Dunkirk or Fredonia areas.

Investigators tracked leads throughout multiple states, the Marshals Service said.

