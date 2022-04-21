 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mother who fled West Virginia arrested in Chautauqua County with missing daughter

  • Updated
  • 0
marean chidester (copy)

Eleven-month-old Iris Chidester, who had been taken by her mother, Adrienne G. Marean, from Harrison County, West Virginia, was located Thursday in Chautauqua County, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

 Contributed photos
Support this work for $1 a month

A mother who authorities said fled West Virginia with her daughter in violation of a family court order was found Thursday with the child in Chautauqua County, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

Adrienne G. Marean, 35, was apprehended in Stockton by members of the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, state police and Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies.

Marean was arrested on a warrant issued March 7 by the Bridgeport Police Department of Harrison County, West Virginia, for felony concealment of a child, the agency said.

Near the end of March, the Marshals Service said Marean and her 11-month-old daughter, Iris Chidester, may be in the Dunkirk or Fredonia areas.

Investigators tracked leads throughout multiple states, the Marshals Service said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Risky return home for Ukrainians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News