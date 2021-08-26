Mother sues Erie County over son's 2019 death in Holding Center

Zylka stated on July 27 that Bialaszewski was assigned to a “supervised medical unit,” but the next month he told a News reporter that he was actually in a detox unit when he was found unresponsive. A jail source who asked not to be identified previously told The News that Bialaszewski’s cell was in a row of barred cells not in the constant view of a jail deputy or in proximity to the health staff.

Buffalo police arrested Bialaszewski on July 16 on a parole violation. Officers stated in a report that the former state prison inmate fought with them, so they also charged him with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

Gail Bialaszewski told The News in August 2019 that her son used dangerous drugs. But she said she found it odd that he would have been placed in detox July 24, more than a week after his arrest.

Thirty-one inmates have died since Howard was elected sheriff in 2005, with the majority of those deaths occurring at the Holding Center. Howard is not seeking re-election this year.

The health care and mental health care provided at both the Holding Center in downtown Buffalo and the county Correctional Facility in Alden have been under the watch of federal monitors since the county settled a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit in 2011.

