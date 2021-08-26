Mother sues Erie County over son's 2019 death in Holding Center

When Buffalo police encountered Joseph Bialaszewski in July 2019, they arrested him for a parole violation and took him to the Erie County Holding Center.
Ten days later, he was dead – and now the mother of the 29-year-old Buffalo man is suing Erie County over his death after complications from an ulcer.
“The autopsy indicates that if he had regular medical care, he never should have died,” said Michael J. Cooper, an attorney who filed suit against the county, the Sheriff’s Office and the Holding Center on behalf of Gail Bialaszewski, the inmate’s mother.
The lawsuit, filed Aug. 12 in State Supreme Court, alleges that Bialaszewski – who was being held in the detox unit of the jail when a deputy found him slumped over June 24 – suffered “serious” injuries due to the “negligence” of jail guards and “their delay in providing medical assistance.”
Scott Zylka, a spokesperson for Sheriff Timothy B. Howard, declined to comment, referring questions to County Attorney Michael A. Siragusa. The county attorney, through a spokesperson, declined to comment.
Bialaszewski was taken to Buffalo General Medical Center and was pronounced dead on July 26, but sheriff’s officials originally stated incorrect details about Bialaszewski’s location in the Holding Center.
Zylka stated on July 27 that Bialaszewski was assigned to a “supervised medical unit,” but the next month he told a News reporter that he was actually in a detox unit when he was found unresponsive. A jail source who asked not to be identified previously told The News that Bialaszewski’s cell was in a row of barred cells not in the constant view of a jail deputy or in proximity to the health staff.
Buffalo police arrested Bialaszewski on July 16 on a parole violation. Officers stated in a report that the former state prison inmate fought with them, so they also charged him with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.
Gail Bialaszewski told The News in August 2019 that her son used dangerous drugs. But she said she found it odd that he would have been placed in detox July 24, more than a week after his arrest.
Thirty-one inmates have died since Howard was elected sheriff in 2005, with the majority of those deaths occurring at the Holding Center. Howard is not seeking re-election this year.
The health care and mental health care provided at both the Holding Center in downtown Buffalo and the county Correctional Facility in Alden have been under the watch of federal monitors since the county settled a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit in 2011.