Mother of Buffalo homicide victim aims for support group to help 'wounded' women

Jemes' killing is among dozens of unsolved homicides in Buffalo in recent years. Buffalo, like other cities across the country, also is in the midst of a significant rise in shootings and homicides.

Jemes was an aspiring rapper who recorded music under the name Gu Razer.

For a while after her son's death, Ross said she wasn't interested in talking with anybody, including family and others who knew her son, as well as other people she didn't know but who had lost children to violence.

She felt like no one else could understand what she was going through. "I was in denial," she said. "This is mine and mine alone."

A year after her son was killed, Ross started a medical transportation company. She named it after her son – Razer Sharp Transportation.

Though she still has days when she doesn't want to communicate with others, as time passed, she became more willing to engage, she said.