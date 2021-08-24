Mother of Buffalo homicide victim aims for support group to help 'wounded' women

It's been three years and four months since Gayla Ross' 19-year-old son was killed.
The loss of her only child remains on her mind every day.
"When I wake up in the morning, that's the first thing I think about," Ross said.
On Thursday afternoon, Ross met three women at a news conference with whom she shares that devastating life experience. The news conference was called to announce a new billboard campaign aimed at generating tips about unsolved homicides in Buffalo.
Ten billboards will be up through the end of September featuring the photos of eight different homicide victims each month.
When Ross hugged the first of the three women, they both started crying, Ross said.
The connection felt between Ross with the other mothers spurred an idea – to form a support group for women in the same situation.
But the idea goes further – a group not just for mothers who've lost children to violence but for those who've suffered in any number of ways, be it recovering from substance abuse, domestic violence, homelessness or something else.
"It’s about a woman who’s just wounded, period," said Ross, 54.
Amir Jemes, Ross' son, was fatally shot April 13, 2018, on Littlefield Avenue near the Buffalo-Cheektowaga border, in what police have described as an apparent robbery.
Jemes' killing is among dozens of unsolved homicides in Buffalo in recent years. Buffalo, like other cities across the country, also is in the midst of a significant rise in shootings and homicides.
Jemes was an aspiring rapper who recorded music under the name Gu Razer.
For a while after her son's death, Ross said she wasn't interested in talking with anybody, including family and others who knew her son, as well as other people she didn't know but who had lost children to violence.
She felt like no one else could understand what she was going through. "I was in denial," she said. "This is mine and mine alone."
A year after her son was killed, Ross started a medical transportation company. She named it after her son – Razer Sharp Transportation.
Though she still has days when she doesn't want to communicate with others, as time passed, she became more willing to engage, she said.
"Everybody needs somebody," she said. "I, on a lot of days, feel like I have nobody. When [Amir] was here, I knew no matter what I did, I had him. He was going to make it OK."
Her son's killing left her with nothing, she said. She won't have a daughter-in-law. She won't have any grandchildren. Her biggest fear, Ross said, is dying alone.
As plans develop, Ross expects to form a nonprofit organization.
Group members will have each others' backs, she said.
"When you come through the door, we're going to help you to the best of our ability, as long as you're trying to help yourself with whatever it is," she said. "I don't want it to just be about the violence. I want to be able to help."
Those interested in more information or joining the support group should email WoundedWomenof2019@yahoo.com.