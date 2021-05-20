Mother and daughter shot dead, a suspect kills himself, and a girl is found unharmed

"The first shots sounded like firecrackers and that's what woke me up," said one woman, who didn't want to give her name because she was afraid of retaliation. "Then it was more. I heard a lot of shots close together. It was loud."

Another neighbor said he thinks he heard five or six shots, then another burst of gunfire and then two quieter shots. The man said he looked out his bedroom window and saw a man come out of the house where the shots had come from. He said the man had long, slicked black hair and was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants. The neighbor said he saw the man get into a Camaro parked on Simon Street, which intersects with Layer, and drive off.

A fourth neighbor who asked to be identified only as "Kathy" said she ran outside when she heard the gunfire.

"I heard screaming. I heard a dog barking. Then I heard more gunshots," she said.

She watched as the man emerged from the house and then walked quickly past her and into his car. He then drove off quickly. "I thought he was going to hit my car," she said.

Police identified the suspect after reviewing security cameras from homes in the area as well as witness accounts about the car, Rinaldo said.