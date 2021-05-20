Mother and daughter shot dead, a suspect kills himself, and a girl is found unharmed

Just before sunrise Thursday, neighbors on Layer Avenue who had slept with their windows open awoke to the sound of rapid-fire gunshots.
Patrol officers found two women inside a house in the Riverside neighborhood who had been fatally shot – and a 6-year-old girl who was unharmed.
Within a couple of hours, the Buffalo Police SWAT unit surrounded a house on 10th Street in Buffalo's Lower West Side and a crisis negotiator implored a man to surrender himself. The man's sister also pleaded with him over the loudspeaker.
"I need you to come out of the house," she said.
Eventually police shot tear gas into the house and entered to find a man dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, said Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo.
"We believe that the person who we found on 10th Street was responsible for the double homicide this morning," Rinaldo told reporters at a briefing a couple of blocks away from the 10th Street house as firefighters were brought in to clear the tear gas for crime scene investigators.
Police said the incident appears to be "domestic" and that the man was the boyfriend or ex-boyfriend of one of the women killed on Layer.
Police did not release the names of any of the three. They said the two deceased women were ages 63 and 27.
A family member identified the two women as Margie Ramos and her daughter Megan Wisniewski.
Property records indicate Rafael Perez, 36, was the owner of the house where the man was found dead.
The relative and neighbors said the Layer Avenue victims were the mother and grandmother of the little girl. Police said the child was not hurt but was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital for observation.
The double homicide followed a violent night in Buffalo, during which one other person was fatally shot and two others were wounded by gunfire.
Neighbors on Layer Avenue were shaken by the deaths of the two women.
"There has never, ever been issues like this on this street. Ever," said Pat Westmiller, who said she has lived at her Layer Avenue home for 42 years. She stood on her porch Thursday morning watching as police and crime scene technicians streamed in and out of a white house with pink trim several doors away. Yellow crime scene tape crisscrossed the street as other neighbors stared in disbelief.
As the covered bodies of the women were carried outside and placed on gurneys, a woman standing across the street let out a piercing cry. "I love you!" she wailed. Other people wrapped their arms around her to try to console her.
Several neighbors said they were still asleep when they heard the gunshots at about 5:20 a.m.
"The first shots sounded like firecrackers and that's what woke me up," said one woman, who didn't want to give her name because she was afraid of retaliation. "Then it was more. I heard a lot of shots close together. It was loud."
Another neighbor said he thinks he heard five or six shots, then another burst of gunfire and then two quieter shots. The man said he looked out his bedroom window and saw a man come out of the house where the shots had come from. He said the man had long, slicked black hair and was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants. The neighbor said he saw the man get into a Camaro parked on Simon Street, which intersects with Layer, and drive off.
A fourth neighbor who asked to be identified only as "Kathy" said she ran outside when she heard the gunfire.
"I heard screaming. I heard a dog barking. Then I heard more gunshots," she said.
She watched as the man emerged from the house and then walked quickly past her and into his car. He then drove off quickly. "I thought he was going to hit my car," she said.
Police identified the suspect after reviewing security cameras from homes in the area as well as witness accounts about the car, Rinaldo said.
"That's when our B District officers came down here and a car that was identified by an eyewitness seen leaving the scene of the shooting at a high rate of speed was located in the driveway. That's how the case kind of brought us to the doorstep," Rinaldo said.
The neighbors said they didn't know the women victims well, but they knew the little girl who loved to play on the sidewalk and would stop by their homes to ask to play with their children.
They were glad to know she wasn't harmed but were heartbroken by the trauma she had just endured.
"She's the only survivor," the neighbor who had run outside said. "That poor little thing."
Rinaldo urged anyone who is the victim of domestic violence to seek help through the Family Justice Center which can be reached at 716-558-SAFE (7233) or fjcsafe.org.
Other shootings
There were three other shootings overnight Wednesday.
• A 22-year-old man was fatally shot on Bailey Avenue in University Heights late Wednesday night.
• A 32-year-old Buffalo man was in stable condition after being shot on Rapin Place Wednesday night.
• A man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening when he was shot in the arm Wednesday night in the Riverside neighborhood.
The spate of shootings totaling five victims further adds to what has been a violent 2021 in Buffalo.
There have been at least 36 homicides in Buffalo this year, which is an increase of 64% over 2020 (when there were 22 homicides through May 20).
As of the end of April, more than 100 people were wounded or killed due to city gun violence since the start of the year, which is more than twice as many than what the city reported at the same point in 2020.
Police ask anyone with information about any of the shootings to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
– News staff reporters Aaron Besecker and Keith McShea contributed to this article.
Maki Becker