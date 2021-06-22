Mother admits killing 3-year-old son in Niagara Falls

A woman pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Monday for killing her 3-year-old son in Niagara Falls last year by inflicting head injuries while disciplining him.
Alechmarie Pizarro, 22, faces up to 25 years in prison when she is sentenced Aug. 27 by Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.
Christopher O'Neil Pizarro died Feb. 15, 2020, in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said an autopsy showed he had two brain bleeds.
The death was ruled a homicide six days after the child died, with the cause being blunt force trauma to the head.
Stoelting said the mother moved from Syracuse to Niagara Falls about Jan. 1, 2020. The child's father may have been in jail at the time, the prosecutor said. The mother moved back to Syracuse after her son's death, but is now in Niagara County Jail awaiting sentencing.
