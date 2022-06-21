Morning shooting prompts brief lockdown at Niagara Falls City Hall

Shots fired on Pine Avenue Tuesday morning prompted a 29-minute lockdown at Niagara Falls City Hall, Falls police said.
No one was injured in the shooting that took place around 9 a.m. on Pine near Seventh Street. Officers initially thought there were two shooters, but quickly determined there was only one, according to Ann Harenda, a spokeswoman for the city. It appears one female shot at another female.
Police initially said they stopped one car but were looking for a second car.
The lockdown at City Hall, at 745 Main St., ended at about 9:44 a.m., Harenda said in a news release.
No other details were available.