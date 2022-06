Shooting between two vehicles on Pine Avenue Tuesday morning prompted a brief lockdown at Niagara Falls City Hall, Falls police said.

The shooting took place around 9 a.m. on Pine between Seventh and 10th streets.

Police said they stopped one car but the other was still at large.

The lockdown at City Hall, at 745 Main St., was reported at 9:28 a.m. and then reported lifted seven minutes later.

No other details were immediately available.

