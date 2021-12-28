More than half of those charged in connection with 2020 Buffalo protests saw cases dismissed

As prosecutions connected with racial justice protests in Buffalo last year continue to make their way through the courts, a majority of those facing local charges had their cases dismissed.

There were 57 arrests made in protest-related cases between May 31 and Aug. 28, 2020, handled in Buffalo City Court, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Of those, 35 cases were dismissed, while 12 people were given adjournments in contemplation of dismissal. Three people pleaded guilty and one case was transferred to Erie County Family Court, while the rest are pending, the District Attorney's Office said.

Cases against at least eight people remain open in local and federal courts, with several individuals facing charges in both.

Two of the six people charged federally have had their cases resolved.

One of the people charged both locally and federally is Courtland M. Renford.