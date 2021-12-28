More than half of those charged in connection with 2020 Buffalo protests saw cases dismissed

As prosecutions connected with racial justice protests in Buffalo last year continue to make their way through the courts, a majority of those facing local charges had their cases dismissed.
There were 57 arrests made in protest-related cases between May 31 and Aug. 28, 2020, handled in Buffalo City Court, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Of those, 35 cases were dismissed, while 12 people were given adjournments in contemplation of dismissal. Three people pleaded guilty and one case was transferred to Erie County Family Court, while the rest are pending, the District Attorney's Office said.
Cases against at least eight people remain open in local and federal courts, with several individuals facing charges in both.
Two of the six people charged federally have had their cases resolved.
One of the people charged both locally and federally is Courtland M. Renford.
Last week, a federal judge sentenced the 22-year-old Buffalo man to five years in prison for throwing a burning laundry basket into a City Hall window and looting on May 30, 2020. Renford, who pleaded guilty to a federal rioting charge in October, is due back in county court next month on arson and burglary charges.
Deyanna Davis, accused of running over a state trooper on Bailey Avenue on June 1, 2020, as she drove through a line of police in riot gear, has open cases in both county and federal court.
Davis, who was shot by police after she drove through the police line, and two passengers face federal weapons charges.
Davis faces two counts of first-degree assault in county court, while passenger Semaj Pigram faces a weapons charge there. Walter Stewart Jr., another passenger, faces only federal charges.
The case against a man facing a hate crime charge for hurling a racial slur at a crowd of Black Lives Matter demonstrators on Hertel Avenue in August 2020 remains ongoing. Michael Cremen, formerly of Franklinville, has moved to Arkansas since being charged.
In September, Cremen's attorney asked to leave the case and a new attorney made his first court appearance in the case on Dec. 21. Cremen was indicted on charges of second-degree menacing as a hate crime, as well as second-degree harassment.
Samuel Mara has an open case in federal court, where he's been accused of threatening to kill Mayor Byron W. Brown in a June 2020 Facebook Live video. An expert found Mara to be mentally ill, but federal prosecutors said they are seeking a second opinion unless Mara agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor.
A Kenmore man who pleaded guilty in connection with the looting of a Buffalo liquor store on May 30, 2020, was placed in a new diversion program in September for nonviolent felony offenders. Daniel D. Hill's case remains pending his completion of the program for first-time felony offenders considered likely to commit another crime. If he successfully completes the program, he will be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea to a felony and plead guilty to a misdemeanor, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Among the cases that have already wrapped up is that of Joanna Gollnau of Buffalo, who pleaded guilty in November to a traffic violation and was fined $200 after being charged with striking a bicyclist at a protest in front of City Hall on Sept. 23, 2020.
Paul Minor was sentenced in October to six months in jail and five years of probation after pleading guilty to attempted third-degree burglary, according to the District Attorney's Office. His co-defendant, Tyrese White, also pleaded guilty but failed to appear at sentencing, according to prosecutors.
A federal judge sentenced Keyondre Robinson of Buffalo to a year of supervised release after he pleaded guilty a year ago to assaulting an officer. Robinson was charged with throwing a bottle that struck a federal officer in the face on May 30, 2020, outside the Robert H. Jackson Federal Courthouse.
Two Buffalo police officers were initially charged with shoving protester Martin Gugino in front of City Hall on June 4, 2020, but a grand jury declined to indict them. Gugino filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, which wasn't expected to go to trial until 2024.