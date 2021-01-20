 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More than 900 pounds of marijuana seized at Lewiston-Queenston Bridge
0 comments

More than 900 pounds of marijuana seized at Lewiston-Queenston Bridge

Support this work for $1 a month
More than 900 pounds of marijuana seized at border

More than 900 pounds of marijuana vacuum-sealed into plastic bags was seized from a truck trying to cross into the United States via the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

 Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The shipment was listed as "phone accessories."

But when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers examined the pallets inside a tractor-trailer stopped Wednesday at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge they found 840 vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana, customs officials announced in a statement.

The seized weed weighed nearly a half ton – 936 pounds – and has an estimated street value of $1.9 million.

No arrests were announced in connection with the seizure.

The CBP's Buffalo Field Office, which covers 16 ports of entry into the United States, seized 42,015 pounds of narcotics during their last fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. That represented an increase of 968% from the prior fiscal year. Most of that was marijuana, which has been legalized nationwide in Canada and in some states in the United States but remains illegal to transport over the border.

Last year, officers intercepted large amounts of marijuana at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge. In August, they found a little over 1,600 pounds in one truck. A couple of weeks later, they stopped a truck with nearly 3,500 pounds of marijuana. In that last case, the drugs were marked as "zinc oxide."

Maki Becker

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New data shows the number of people shot in Buffalo this year already exceeds 2019 totals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News