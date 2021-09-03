More than 100 packs of Newports stolen from City of Tonawanda 7-Eleven

A thief made off with more than 100 packs of Newport cigarettes from a 7-Eleven in the City of Tonawanda early Friday morning, Police Capt. Fredric Foels said in a news release.

The thief – described as 5-foot-10, of medium build and dressed in jeans and a blue shirt – threatened the clerk but did not display a weapon. He took the cigarettes valued at more than $1,200 and left in a blue Ford, which may have been a Fusion, heading south on Delaware, Foels said.