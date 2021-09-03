 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More than 100 packs of Newports stolen from City of Tonawanda 7-Eleven
0 comments

More than 100 packs of Newports stolen from City of Tonawanda 7-Eleven

Support this work for $1 a month

A thief made off with more than 100 packs of Newport cigarettes from a 7-Eleven in the City of Tonawanda early Friday morning, Police Capt. Fredric Foels said in a news release. 

The robbery was reported at the store at 402 Delaware St. about 1:50 a.m.

The thief – described as 5-foot-10, of medium build and dressed in jeans and a blue shirt – threatened the clerk but did not display a weapon. He took the cigarettes valued at more than $1,200 and left in a blue Ford, which may have been a Fusion, heading south on Delaware, Foels said. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scotch whisky estimated to fetch over $110,000 at auction

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News