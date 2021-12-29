More homicide victims died from gun violence this year in Buffalo

About the same number of people have been killed in Buffalo this year as last year, but gun violence accounted for a greater percentage of the killings typically seen in the city.

The department reported 67 homicides this year through Sunday, one more than in 2020, according to the latest statistics from the Buffalo Police Department.

Over the last decade, Buffalo has averaged about 50 homicides per year.

Sixty of those killed this year were shot, compared with the 47 fatally shot last year, according to department statistics.

The pace of this year's shootings, however, has slowed, said Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia.

Buffalo, along with other cities across the country, experienced a surge in gun violence last year that continued into this year. Early in 2021, the gun violence seemed to get worse. Over the first three months of this year, the number of people shot was nearly double the same period in 2020.