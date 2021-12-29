More homicide victims died from gun violence this year in Buffalo

About the same number of people have been killed in Buffalo this year as last year, but gun violence accounted for a greater percentage of the killings typically seen in the city.
The department reported 67 homicides this year through Sunday, one more than in 2020, according to the latest statistics from the Buffalo Police Department.
As of Thursday, the city's revised homicide total through the end of June was 46, according to the latest police department data.
Over the last decade, Buffalo has averaged about 50 homicides per year.
Sixty of those killed this year were shot, compared with the 47 fatally shot last year, according to department statistics.
The pace of this year's shootings, however, has slowed, said Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia.
So far this year in Buffalo, shootings and homicides have nearly doubled compared to the same period last year.
Buffalo, along with other cities across the country, experienced a surge in gun violence last year that continued into this year. Early in 2021, the gun violence seemed to get worse. Over the first three months of this year, the number of people shot was nearly double the same period in 2020.
The number of people injured or killed in shootings through Sunday totaled 347. In 2020, 355 people were injured or killed in shootings. The average number of shooting victims in Buffalo each year over the last decade is about 254 people.
While the annual level of gun violence remains elevated, the monthly totals of late have grown closer to average. There were signs in early September that gun violence in Buffalo was dropping.
With 19 people shot, November was the first month of 2021 in which the number of people shot was below the monthly average over the last decade.
"The pace of things in the second half of the year definitely slowed down," Gramaglia said.
Through the end of March of this year, only five of the 63 shootings in Buffalo that took place in the first three months were solved.
In response to a dramatic increase in shootings and killings, in July federal prosecutors announced the creation of the Violence Prevention and Elimination Response, or VIPER, task force, whose work would last at least 60 days and would aim to reduce gun violence by targeting a "small number" of violent individuals – "the worst of the worst," then-U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy said.
In September, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced the task force would continue for a second 60-day period.
The task force has been dissolved and it remained unclear what role federal prosecutors would have in trying to curb gun violence in Buffalo in the immediate future.
"We will take what we learned from the VIPER Task Force and move forward to address violent crimes in our communities," U.S. Attorney Trini Ross said in a statement, adding that the office will continue to work with area law enforcement agencies to address gun violence.
The drop in shootings over the last six months happened as a result of "a lot more data-driven policing focused both on the prevention side and the enforcement side," Gramaglia said. The work of federal prosecutors, which kept more people facing gun charges in custody and off the street, also played a major role, he added.
The first few weeks of 2021 have provided a violent start to the new year and follow a year in which gun violence in Buffalo, like in many other American cities, erupted.
"I'm hopeful that some of the momentum that we've seen in the last six months carries us into the next year," he said.
Gramaglia said keeping gun violence down takes a collaborative effort between police and the community.
"It's a joint problem, and we all have to work together to fix it," he said.