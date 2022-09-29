 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Montour appointed judge in state Appellate Division

State Supreme Court Justice Mark A. Montour has been appointed to the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, making him the first Native American named a state appellate judge, Gov. Kathy Hochul's Office announced Thursday.

Montour, an enrolled member of the St. Regis Mohawk Indian Nation, was the first Native American elected to a state judicial position in New York when he won a seat on the bench in Western New York's Eighth Judicial District in 2013, according to the Governor's Office.

Montour, 64, who formerly served as an acting Buffalo City Court judge and a Lancaster town judge, is a University at Buffalo Law School graduate.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

