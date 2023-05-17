On the night of July 5, 2021, a crowd gathered on Donovan Drive in the Ferry Grider Homes to watch a fireworks display.

Among them was a 3-year-old boy, Shaquelle Walker Jr., known as "Baby Quelle," who was riding his bike when, prosecutors say, Dequan I. Richardson, opened fire on the crowd using an assault rifle with an extended magazine, shooting nearly 40 rounds of ammunition.

Four people were shot. Among them was Shaquelle, who was shot in the head. He was rushed to Oishei Children's Hospital where he died four days later after he was taken off life support.

Nearly two years later, Richardson, 24, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 25 years to life in prison.

Before Richardson learned his fate, Shaquelle's mother addressed the court.

Standing before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan, Danetta Jenifer, spoke softly. "I just want to let him know he took the most amazingest baby away from me," Jenifer said as family members in the gallery cried and consoled each other.

Shaquelle was a "very smart" little boy who loved to read encyclopedias, she said.

"July 5 completely changed my life," she said.

Jenifer said she's had another baby since the tragedy. "It still doesn't compare," she said.

She concluded her statement with a message to the man who killed her child. "I will never be able to forgive him," she said, even after decades. "I will never forgive him."

Richardson, who pleaded guilty in March to multiple charges including second-degree murder, declined the opportunity to give a statement.

However, Richardson had a lot to say in April when he testified as a defense witness in the trial of his girlfriend, Jonay B. Robinson, who was accused of being his accomplice. He took the stand to say that his girlfriend had nothing to do with the shooting, even though she was behind the wheel of the vehicle that transported him and another possible shooter to and from the scene.

The jury apparently didn't buy what he had to say and Robinson was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges.

John P. Feroleto, chief of major crimes with the Erie County District Attorney's Office, told the judge about how Richardson's social media posts indicated he had strong emotions about losing a dear friend to gun violence.

"He had a choice," Feroleto said. "He chose to become the monster he hated."

Before issuing her sentence, Eagan noted that as part of Richardson's plea deal, she agreed to sentence him to 25 years to life, even though he could have faced more time.

She admonished him for his statements during Robinson's trial. "You took that stand and lied to this court and jury," she said. "Most of what you said was demonstrably false."

Eagan said that based on the plea agreement, she could not change his sentence. But she said she was submitting a letter in his record that a parole board would see once he was eligible for parole.

"You are a danger to society," Eagan said.

Shaquelle's death shook Buffalo.

It was a mass shooting – generally defined as four or more people being shot in one incident – that came amid skyrocketing gun violence during the pandemic. The City of Buffalo, like many other cities across the country, saw a sudden rise in shootings starting in the latter half of 2021.

Shaquelle's murder, said District Attorney John J. Flynn, "was right at the height of the dramatic increase in shootings."

Buffalo police and the FBI, joined by other law enforcement agencies, began a series of new initiatives to try to combat the violence. A task force of law enforcement began doing daily "shoot reviews" at which each shooting and gun-related arrest was discussed in detail.

Shootings have steadily decreased in the last two years.

According to the DA's Office, shootings were done about 35% in the first four months of this year, compared to the same period in 2022.