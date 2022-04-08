Mom who fled with kids has seven weeks to hire lawyer

Katie L. Riford, the Wheatfield woman accused of taking her two children to New Mexico three years ago before a judge awarded custody to their father, has been given seven weeks to hire a lawyer.

Riford, 37, was arrested March 2 in Albuquerque on charges of custodial interference and violating a Family Court order. Her ex-boyfriend, who lives in Massachusetts, wants to permanently cut her off from all contact with the children, now 11 and 4 years old.

Friday, State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges, who is handling both matters in Niagara County Integrated Domestic Violence Court, adjourned the case to May 27 while Riford looks for counsel.

Assistant Public Defender A. Joseph Catalano said his office is off the case because of a conflict of interest. Three of its attorneys formerly worked for the county Social Services Department and filed motions seeking access to Riford's kids while she was out of state.

Haendiges also signed a temporary order barring Riford from contact with the kids, including through third parties.

