Missing Olean man found safe, reunited with family

An Olean man missing since May 2 has been found safe and is back with his family.

Olean police reported on Facebook late Saturday night that Cole Geise, 22, was spotted by an alert citizen who called police about 10 p.m. Authorities provided no further details. A photo of Geise linking arms with his smiling family at police headquarters was attached to the Facebook posting.

Earlier, hopes for his safety had been fading as police reported that tips on his whereabouts were dwindling.

"Originally we had had some sightings that we felt were credible, we needed to check them out," said Olean Police Capt. Robert Blovsky.

Police and volunteers searching for Geise, who has autism, had no luck finding him. Geise, who is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds, had been described by his father as a "gentle giant."

His parents sometimes used suggestions from psychics who contacted them, Blovsky said.

He said police had searched everything they could or where they thought he might be.