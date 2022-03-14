Missing man in Batavia is found dead

The search for a missing man in Batavia ended Monday afternoon when his body was discovered in Tonawanda Creek.

Lewis Hyde was last seen early Friday morning on West Main Street in Batavia, according to a release from Batavia Police looking for help from the public in locating him.

Crews searched Tonawanda Creek between the South Lyon Street and River Street bridge after a jacket was found near the creek bank Sunday.

The body was recovered from the creek about 12:35 p.m. Monday and confirmed to be Hyde, according to police.

"An investigation is ongoing pending the results of an autopsy, but there does not appear to be any signs of foul play," police said.

Police said the city Fire Department, Genesee County Emergency Management, New York State Police, ALERT – Advanced Local Emergency Response Team, Mercy EMS, Alden Fire, Niagara Frontier Search and Rescue, Massasauga Search and Rescue Team, Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center and the Genesee County Coroner’s Office assisted in the search and recovery.

