Missing 89-year-old woman found safe
Officials say Joanne J. Pederson, 89, has been located.

 Photo courtesy Erie County Sheriff's Office

An 89-year-old woman who went missing in North Collins has been found safe and in good health, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday afternoon.

Joanne J. Pederson is being reunited with her family, the Sheriff's Office said.

Pederson had last been seen driving on Thiel Road. Authorities issued a silver alert late Wednesday night.

