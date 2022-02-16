 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Misdemeanor charge filed in case that spurred Nichols School student protest
0 comments
top story

Misdemeanor charge filed in case that spurred Nichols School student protest

Support this work for $1 a month
  • Aaron Besecker

Nichols School students walk out in protest of sexual violence on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Amherst police have charged a teenager with a misdemeanor in connection with the investigation of a sexual assault allegation that prompted student protests at Nichols School in December, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Amherst police detectives are charging the suspect with sexual misconduct, a class A misdemeanor, said Capt. Christopher Meyer.

The charge alleges the suspect engaged in sexual intercourse with another person without that person's consent.

The male, who was 17 at the time of the alleged crime, will face the charge in Erie County Family Court, District Attorney John Flynn said in a written statement.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"After reviewing all the evidence and interviewing numerous individuals, it has been determined that there is not sufficient evidence to prove the elements of a felony charge beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law," Flynn said in the statement.

Prosecutors have met with the victim and parent to discuss the results of the investigation, Flynn said.

About 200 Nichols students walked out of school Dec. 13, marching around the Amherst Street campus, chanting and carrying signs with messages against sexual violence.

The incident happened off-campus in November, according to the District Attorney's Office.

School officials have not commented on the allegations.

In a statement issued after the December walkout, a Nichols spokeswoman said the school would cooperate with the investigation.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. avocado blockade leaves restaurants scrambling

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News