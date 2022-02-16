Misdemeanor charge filed in case that spurred Nichols School student protest

Nichols School students walk out in protest of sexual violence on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Amherst police have charged a teenager with a misdemeanor in connection with the investigation of a sexual assault allegation that prompted student protests at Nichols School in December, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Amherst police detectives are charging the suspect with sexual misconduct, a class A misdemeanor, said Capt. Christopher Meyer.

The charge alleges the suspect engaged in sexual intercourse with another person without that person's consent.

The male, who was 17 at the time of the alleged crime, will face the charge in Erie County Family Court, District Attorney John Flynn said in a written statement.

"After reviewing all the evidence and interviewing numerous individuals, it has been determined that there is not sufficient evidence to prove the elements of a felony charge beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law," Flynn said in the statement.

Prosecutors have met with the victim and parent to discuss the results of the investigation, Flynn said.