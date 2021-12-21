Minor charge dismissed in rape case against Falls attorney

A charge of unlawful imprisonment was dismissed Tuesday, but rape and other sexual assault charges still stand against Nicholas D. D'Angelo, a Niagara Falls attorney indicted last year.

D'Angelo, 29, pleaded not guilty at his November 2020 arraignment to a 12-count indictment, which has now been reduced to 11 counts.

The unlawful imprisonment charge pertained to a woman D'Angelo is accused of raping in 2016. The lawyer also is accused of criminal sexual act against a second woman in 2018, and of statutory rape and patronizing a prostitute involving a teenager in 2019.

After a 45-minute closed-door conference with attorneys, State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. announced his ruling on a defense motion to dismiss all charges and to hold separate trials pertaining to each alleged victim. Except for the unlawful imprisonment count, he let the charges stand and refused to split up the cases.

Kloch retires Dec. 31. No date was set for transferring the case to a new judge.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.