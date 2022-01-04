 Skip to main content
Middleport man pleads guilty in knife attack
Middleport man pleads guilty in knife attack

A Middleport man pleaded guilty Tuesday to attacking a man he knew with a knife at the victim's Royalton home last summer.

scott whittaker middleport

Scott M. Whittaker, 58, of Middleport

Scott M. Whittaker, 59, admitted to second-degree assault and was scheduled for sentencing March 1, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Joel M. Grundy said.

Whittaker knifed Jason Tschetter in the face and neck Aug. 29, Grundy said. At the time, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said the attack occurred on Freeman Road, and said Whittaker was tracked down in the Orleans County Town of Yates.

County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek, who could impose a sentence of up to seven years, kept Whittaker behind bars in lieu of the $5,000 bail she set when Whittaker was arraigned Oct. 13.

