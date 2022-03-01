Middleport man draws 7 years for stabbing

Scott M. Whittaker of Middleport was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in state prison, the most Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek could have imposed for a stabbing in Royalton last summer.
Whittaker, 59, admitted to second-degree assault in the Aug. 29 attack that injured Jason Tschetter at the victim's home on Freeman Road.
Tschetter, who knew Whittaker, was knifed in the face and neck, prosecutors said when Whittaker pleaded guilty in January.
The victim was treated in Erie County Medical Center, while law enforcement tracked down Whittaker in the Orleans County Town of Yates.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
