Middleport man charged in Royalton knife attack
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office charged a Middleport man with assault and menacing after another man was slashed with a knife on Freeman Avenue in Royalton early Sunday morning.

scott whittaker middleport

Scott M. Whittaker, 58, of Middleport

Deputies responded to a call of two men fighting in the street at 1:36 a.m. The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Scott M. Whittaker, 58, was taken into custody in the Orleans County Town of Yates by deputies and state troopers, the Sheriff's Office said.

Whittaker was being held at the Niagara County Jail pending arraignment.

