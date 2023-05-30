A Mexican national who was extradited to the United States was arraigned Tuesday in U.S. District Court on cocaine trafficking and money laundering charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Gilberto Alarcon-Holguin, 55, was arrested by Mexican authorities in Mexico in December 2022 and extradited on May 26.

An indictment against Alarcon-Holguin alleges that, between October 2017 and December 2018, he conspired with others to sell cocaine and then launder the illicit proceeds from the drug sales. Law enforcement officers investigating the case seized about $2.6 million, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He is charged with conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to launder the proceeds.

Following his arraignment, Alarcon-Holguin, who also is known as Beto, was ordered held pending a detention hearing set for June 6 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the indictment is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, New York State Police, the Erie County Sheriff's Office, and the Air and Marine Unit of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.