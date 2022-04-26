 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two killed in Mercy Flight helicopter crash in Genesee County

mercy flight crash scene

The NYSP are handling a Mercy Flight helicopter crash in the Town of Elba in Genesee County on Norton Road.

 John Hickey/Buffalo News
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Two people aboard a Mercy Flight helicopter died in a crash about 1 p.m. in Elba in Genesee County, state police said.

The aircraft was on a training mission, according to state police.

The crumpled wreckage of the aircraft could be seen in a field near a road lined with emergency vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

An article posted on the Batavia Daily News website showed a picture of smoking wreckage.

The crash scene is located north of the intersection of Norton and Edgerton roads in Elba, close to Route 262.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are working with state police to investigate the cause of the crash.

Mercy Flight provides air and transportation for medical emergencies in the Western New York area.

On its website, Mercy Flight said its helicopter, a Bell 429, is based at the Genesee County Airport, which is about 4 miles from the scene of the crash.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

