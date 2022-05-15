 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mental health counselors available all day at Johnnie B. Wiley Center

  • Updated
Tops shooting aftermath

Police maintain a perimeter around the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on Sunday, May 15, 2022, the day after a gunman murdered 10 people and injured three others.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
Mental health counselors from an array of agencies will be available until 9 p.m. tonight at the Johnnie B. Wiley Center, 1100 Jefferson Ave., following the mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday.

Counselors from the Erie County Department of Health, Best Self WNY, Endeavor, Crisis Services and Spectrum Health and Human Services will all be represented.

"Everyone is welcome," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Sunday morning.

Crisis Services also operates a 24-hour crisis hotline staffed with counselors at 716-834-3131.

"We are saddened by the devastating event which occurred Saturday at the Tops location on Jefferson Avenue," Cynthia Voelker, Associate CEO of Spectrum Health, said in a statement. "Lives were lost. Innocent people who were going about their lives were injured. The shoppers and the employees and our community is traumatized. We all reject the hate, and we support the black community of Buffalo. This is a tragedy for all of the people of Buffalo. Our team of clinicians is here to help our community process and attempt to deal with this horrific event."

