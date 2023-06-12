The identity of the letter writer who accused a longtime Country Club of Buffalo member of sexually abusing a minor, prompting the member’s expulsion last year, remains a mystery.

Every member of the club’s board of governors from the time has issued a sworn statement that denied knowing who wrote the letter – a stance echoed by the club’s general manager.

And a request from Patrick Rimar, the former member, that a judge order club officials to turn over extensive documentation and submit to interviews in an attempt to identify the letter writer was recently rejected on procedural grounds.

Rimar continues to pursue legal action against the club and its board members, arguing the decision to eject him caused mental distress and damaged his reputation.

He has denied the abuse claims, and Amherst police have said they were not able to substantiate them.

In the Country Club of Buffalo’s view, board members acted appropriately in responding to the serious allegations lodged against Rimar and they will “vigorously” defend against the lawsuit, said Amy Habib Rittling, a lawyer for the historic club in Amherst.

“At all times, the board of governors acted in the best interests of the club, the members and their families,” Habib Rittling told The Buffalo News. “As a trusted fiduciary of the club, the board took action only after careful and thoughtful consideration.”

The legal fight dates to Feb. 24, 2022, when Rimar, a Williamsville attorney, said he was shocked to receive an anonymous letter accusing him of long-ago sexual abuse of the son of another longtime member.

The writer, who claimed to be a club governor, demanded Rimar leave the private club or else another message would go to board members and Amherst police, according to a copy of the letter filed by Rimar in State Supreme Court in January.

The writer urged Rimar to resign within a week and promise never to set foot on club grounds again.

“Or I reveal you for the horrendous pedophile you are,” the letter warned, “and your reputation not only at the club but in the community as a whole is ruined.”

Rimar said he contacted a lawyer who advised him to ignore the letter, according to court records.

On April 15, 2022, James F. Dentinger, then the board president, informed Rimar the board had received a letter containing “serious accusations” against him.

This second letter, also anonymous, laid out the allegations in more detail.

The purported victim was the son of a friend of Rimar’s from the club. The father had died a few years ago and the son recently revealed to his mother, the member’s widow, that Rimar had raped and molested him when he was a teenager decades earlier, according to the letter.

The message urged board members to act now to protect participants in the caddy program and the sons of club members from future abuse.

On May 2, 2022, Rimar appeared before the board of governors and provided a statement defending himself.

“At no time have I ever used or abused anyone in my life, of any age, and certainly not a child,” Rimar said, according to court documents.

Rimar noted he had joined the club, known for its classically designed golf course, in 1975 and had provided years of dedicated volunteer service to the institution ever since.

Still, the board that day voted to expel Rimar.

In September, Rimar’s previous attorneys wrote to the Country Club of Buffalo seeking access to letters, emails, text messages and other communications detailing how it handled the accusations.

Rimar’s current lawyer, Robert A. Fiordaliso, wrote in January that the club never responded and, therefore, the court must compel the club to provide this information.

Rimar, in a supporting affidavit, said he needs to find out who sent the anonymous letters and who discussed the allegations outside the confidential board review process.

In a response dated April 5, Brendan Little, another attorney for the Country Club of Buffalo, said Rimar’s argument in January that he needed access to this disclosure information prior to filing a lawsuit is now moot because Rimar on March 7 filed a separate complaint against the club.

Further, Little said, the kind of pre-action disclosure that Rimar sought is allowed only under limited circumstances and Rimar’s request in this case was too sweeping.

“The demands are clearly designed to broadly encompass extraordinary amounts of information that go way beyond attempting to ascertain the identity of the individual(s) who provided the allegedly defamatory letter to CCB and its Board of Governors,” Little wrote.

Little also pointed to affidavits provided by club General Manager Nick Markel and the 12 governors serving on the board at the time the club received the anonymous letter.

Markel’s statement said he received the letter on March 15 or March 16, 2022, and immediately shared a copy of it with Dentinger, then the board president. Markel and Dentinger said the board discussed the letter at a meeting on March 16 that year.

The other governors said they first learned of the letter at this board meeting. Markel, Dentinger and the other board members also employed identical language in denying any knowledge of the writer’s identity.

State Supreme Court Justice Gerald J. Greenan III, in a May 2 decision, denied Rimar’s January request for pre-action disclosure because, he wrote, Rimar can seek this information as part of the complaint filed on March 7.

This lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of compensation for the harm inflicted on Rimar’s personal and professional life.

Rimar’s lawyer, Fiordaliso, did not respond to a message seeking comment.