Meet some Buffalo debt collectors accused of unlawful practices

The companies too have been banned from debt collection and a default judgment of $1.7 million was imposed on them.

To pressure debtors, he and his companies allegedly called consumers and falsely claimed to work in law enforcement, typically coupled with false claims that the consumers had committed a crime or were about to be arrested on a warrant.

The companies associated listed in the complaint were identified as Campbell Capital LLC; Kahl, Heidenreich, and Nemmer LLC; Urban, Heidenreich, Melendez, and Associates LLC; J & V Receivables LLC; Rich Financial LLC; and BCH & Associates Ltd.

Kelly S. Brace

In 2016, Kelly S. Brace of Buffalo was permanently barred from debt collection. An $18.4 million judgment was issued against Brace and his companies. He was ordered to pay $151,893 to the FTC and state attorney general.

The authorities sued Brace and Braclaire Management LLC in 2015.

The agencies accused Brace's company of "collecting on fake payday loans they knew consumers did not really owe, and using deceptive and abusive tactics to get them to pay, including false threats of lawsuits and arrest."

Mark M. Miller