Medina Police warn about scammers using their phone number
The Medina Police Department has issued a warning about scammers using the department’s office phone number as part of a scheme to trick people into sending them money.

Police Chief Chad Kenward, in a press release, said the scammers, who appear on caller ID to be calling from 585-798-5602, tell people there is an outstanding warrant for them and the only way to remove it is by paying an amount that they specify.

“This isn’t how the Medina Police Department or any other law enforcement agency handles warrants,” Chief Kenward said.

He advised anyone receiving such a call to obtain as much information as they can without a long conversation, then call the Medina Police Department at 585-798-5603 and ask to speak to an officer.

“Most importantly,” he added, “do not give the caller any monies and/or information so they can access your financial accounts.”

