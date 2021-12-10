Medina police arrest 15-year-old boy in post that referenced school shooting

A 15-year-old Medina boy was arrested Friday and charged with posting on Snapchat about someone's purported plan for violence in Medina and Lockport schools.

The post "caused several individuals to fear for the safety of their loved ones," said a joint news release from Medina schools and the village police.

The boy was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor.

"It is important to note that the creator of this post did not threaten violence to the schools, nor was there any reason to believe that he may commit acts of violence," Police Chief Chad Kenward said in the release.

He and school officials learned of the post on the morning of Dec. 3, but Kenward told The Buffalo News on Wednesday he thought it was already several days old and not credible.

Medina schools stayed open Dec. 3, with an extra police presence on campus.

In Wednesday's interview, Kenward quoted the post: "Medina kids, don't go to school tomorrow. There are threats talking about they are gonna shoot up the school and Lockport. Stay safe. Spread the word."

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.