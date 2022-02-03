Medina man to serve short jail term for Newfane crash that injured 2

A Medina man, who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he caused a car crash that seriously injured two people, will serve six months in the Niagara County Jail to kick off a five-year probation term imposed Thursday.

County Judge John J. Ottaviano could have sent Braden M. Foley to state prison for up to eight years, but he chose a shorter sentence. Any violations of probation could lead to a future resentencing.

Foley, 26, was living in Newfane at the time of the July 9, 2020, head-on wreck on Ridge Road in that town. He pleaded guilty May 5 to two counts of second-degree vehicular assault.

The man and woman in the other vehicle both suffered severe leg injuries that kept them off work for months and required numerous surgeries, according to information disclosed at prior court appearances.

Defense attorney P. Andrew Vona said Foley has served no jail time in the matter so far and was given until next Thursday to surrender.

