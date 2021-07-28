Medina man faces charges after crash sets field on fire in Cambria

A Medina man faces several charges after a car crash set a field on fire in Cambria about 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to a report, David M. Acito, 32, failed field sobriety tests and was charged with driving while impaired by drugs, unlicensed driving and several traffic violations.

Acito, who was unhurt in the crash, was remanded to Niagara County Jail pending arraignment Thursday in Central Processing Court.

Deputies responded to the accident about 6 p.m. near Saunders Settlement and Comstock roads, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said Acito was eastbound on Saunders Settlement Road when his car left the pavement, went into a ditch and struck a utility pole just west of the corner of Comstock Road.

The car crossed Comstock Road and came to rest on its roof in a field, according to the report.

The Sheriff’s Office said the pole fell, bringing down power lines, which started a fire in a farm field. The Cambria Volunteer Fire Company and the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station Fire Department extinguished the blaze.