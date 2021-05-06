Medina man admits he was under the influence in crash that injured 2

A Medina man pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of second-degree vehicular assault for being under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he caused a head-on crash in Newfane last summer.

Braden M. Foley, 25, could receive up to four years in prison for each count when he is sentenced June 30 by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.

Foley's vehicle crossed the center line on Ridge Road in Newfane July 9, causing a wreck that severely injured a Newfane couple in the other vehicle, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney John P. Granchelli said.

The woman, who was driving, has undergone several surgeries on her legs and hips and has not yet returned to work, Granchelli said. The male passenger missed eight months of work because of leg injuries.

Foley was a Newfane resident at the time of the crash, Granchelli said.

