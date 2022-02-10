Medical experts' opinions will be at center of Buffalo foster father's manslaughter trial

Competing medical opinions about the death of a 6-year-old boy are expected to take center stage at his foster father's manslaughter trial.
The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office concluded that the death of Byron K. Clark on Jan. 1, 2019, was a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.
But an Ohio forensic pathologist has concluded Byron died from a lack of blood and oxygen to his brain, and the injuries are consistent with what the foster father told police several times: that the boy fell and hit his head, according to his defense attorney.
Jury selection in the case against Jermaine St. John is scheduled to begin May 19 in Erie County Court.
St. John, 30, of Buffalo, was arrested in September 2020 on a charge of first-degree manslaughter. In April 2021, he was indicted on charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter.
During three voluntary interviews with Buffalo police homicide detectives over a 10-month period in 2019, St. John did not waver from his version of what happened leading up to the boy's death, Buffalo Police Homicide Detective Christopher Sterlace said during a hearing in the case Wednesday.
Sterlace testified he interviewed St. John at police headquarters on Jan. 4, 2019, and May 16, 2019. Police conducted a third interview with St. John on Halloween of that year inside the Wegmans supermarket in Depew.
"His story stayed the same," the detective said on cross-examination by Paul Dell, St. John's defense attorney.
At first, investigators were unsure whether the boy's death involved anything criminal, they testified at the hearing.
Prosecutors have previously said the boy died of blunt force trauma, but have not specified how they believe injuries were inflicted. An April 2019 report from the county Medical Examiner's Office found Byron suffered a traumatic brain injury.
Police responded to St. John's home on Newburgh Avenue, in the Bailey-East Delavan neighborhood, at about 8:50 a.m. Jan. 1, 2019, for the report of a child in cardiac arrest, Buffalo Police Lt. Aaron Borczynski testified.
When he arrived, first responders were attending to the boy on the living room floor, Borczynski said.
Byron was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, where he later died.
St. John said at the scene that he was preparing breakfast and Byron "was in the bathroom and may have hit his head," Borczynski said.
Richard Paris, at the time a senior child protection worker with Erie County Child Protective Services, spoke with St. John at the hospital. Paris testified the state child abuse hotline received a complaint that Byron had a seizure and St. John was not in possession of "emergency seizure medication" he was "to have on him at all times."
St. John told him Byron had gone to the restroom and was then directed to change his clothes, Paris testified.
"As Byron was lifting up his pants, he fell over and hit his head on the floor," he said St. John told him. The child then began to have a seizure, he was told.
St. John told Homicide Detective Mark White at the hospital that Byron was putting on pajama pants and "didn't fall far" because he wasn't standing at the time.
On the call with 911 operators, St. John was told not to perform CPR on the child, White said. But St. John told him he started CPR after Byron lost consciousness and stopped breathing.
The boy was having seizures "he'd never seen," White said he was told.
Dr. Joseph Felo, a forensic pathologist with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office in Ohio, has concluded Byron died not from blunt force trauma, but from a lack of blood and oxygen to the brain, Dell said. And those injuries are consistent with the description of events and explanation St. John repeatedly gave detectives, he said.
St. John decided to foster Byron after working one-on-one with him as part of his job with Child & Family Services, Dell said. St. John began working at the agency in early 2017 as a child care therapy aide, Dell said.
Byron had been a victim of shaken baby syndrome and was taken away from his birth mother, he said.
St. John is a childhood cancer survivor and suffered from critical lead poisoning as an infant.
"That's why he worked at Child & Family Serices," Dell said.
Dell told County Court Judge James Bargnesi during the hearing that prosecutors discussed a plea offer to second-degree manslaughter with a potential sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison.
St. John, who remains out on bail, told the judge he wasn't interested in taking a plea offer.
