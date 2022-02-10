Medical experts' opinions will be at center of Buffalo foster father's manslaughter trial

St. John told him Byron had gone to the restroom and was then directed to change his clothes, Paris testified.

"As Byron was lifting up his pants, he fell over and hit his head on the floor," he said St. John told him. The child then began to have a seizure, he was told.

St. John told Homicide Detective Mark White at the hospital that Byron was putting on pajama pants and "didn't fall far" because he wasn't standing at the time.

On the call with 911 operators, St. John was told not to perform CPR on the child, White said. But St. John told him he started CPR after Byron lost consciousness and stopped breathing.

The boy was having seizures "he'd never seen," White said he was told.

Dr. Joseph Felo, a forensic pathologist with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office in Ohio, has concluded Byron died not from blunt force trauma, but from a lack of blood and oxygen to the brain, Dell said. And those injuries are consistent with the description of events and explanation St. John repeatedly gave detectives, he said.