McKinley student who was stabbed in stable condition, guard released

The student who was stabbed outside McKinley High School Wednesday afternoon was in stable condition after several hours of surgery at Oishei Children's Hospital, Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement late Thursday night.

And the security guard who was shot during the altercation that led up to the stabbing was released from Erie County Medical Center "and is expected to fully recover," Brown posted to Twitter.

Brown said the guard was shot protecting the students.

In response to the shooting, McKinley has switched to remote learning for the rest of the week. Also, each school will provide mental health and crisis intervention services, the district said.

Wednesday afternoon, about 20 minutes after school was let out, a fight broke out in the parking lot next to the high school on Elmwood Avenue. A male student was stabbed and a guard at the school was shot in the leg, police said. First responders initially thought the student was shot but later clarified that he had actually been stabbed.

Police were searching for the gunman.

